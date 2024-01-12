Grain Stock Report – December 1, 2023
REGIONAL NEWS RELEASE
United States Department of Agriculture
NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE
MOUNTAIN REGIONAL FIELD OFFICE
P.O. BOX 150969 · Lakewood, CO 80215-0969
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 12, 2024
Contact: Rodger Ott
(800) 392-3202
GRAIN STOCKS – DECEMBER 1, 2023
ARIZONA
Off-farm barley stocks in Arizona on December 1, 2023, totaled 112,000 bushels, according to the December 1 Agricultural Survey and December Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Off-farm all wheat stocks in Arizona on December 1, 2023, were 3.57 million bushels, down 9 percent from last year. Other Arizona grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Capacity of off-farm commercial grain storage in Arizona totaled 18.00 million bushels on December 1, 2023, unchanged from December 1, 2022.
COLORADO
All corn stocks in Colorado on December 1, 2023, were 91.72 million bushels, up 9 percent from December 1, 2022, according to the December 1 Agricultural Survey and December Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. All corn stocks stored on farms amounted to 49.00 million bushels, down 13 percent from a year ago. All corn stored off farms amounted to 42.72 million bushels, up 53 percent from a year ago. Off-farm sorghum stocks totaled 2.83 million bushels on December 1, 2023, up 4 percent from a year ago. Off-farm oat stocks in Colorado were estimated at 17,000 bushels, down 47 percent from last year. Off-farm barley stocks totaled 4.02 million bushels on December 1, 2023, up 42 percent from a year ago.
All wheat stocks in Colorado on December 1, 2023, were 43.26 million bushels, up 74 percent from December 1, 2022. All wheat stocks stored on farms amounted to 9.30 million bushels, up 138 percent from a year ago. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 33.96 million bushels, up 62 percent from a year ago. Other Colorado grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Colorado’s on-farm storage capacity totaled 160.00 million bushels on December 1, 2023, down 6 from December 1, 2022. Capacity of off-farm commercial grain storage in Colorado totaled 138.00 million bushels on December 1, 2023, unchanged from December 1, 2022.
MONTANA
All oat stocks in Montana on December 1, 2023, were 793,000 bushels, according to the December 1 Agricultural Survey and December Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. All oats stored on farms amounted to 750,000 bushels, up 114 percent a year ago. All oats stored off farms amounted to 43,000 bushels. Montana barley stocks in all positions on December 1, 2023, were 36.32 million bushels, up 26 percent from a year ago. Barley stored on farms totaled 28.00 million bushels, up 27 percent from last year. Off-farm barley storage was up 23 percent from a year ago to 8.32 million bushels.
All wheat stocks in Montana on December 1, 2023, were 123.55 million bushels, up 27 percent from December 1, 2022. All wheat stocks stored on farms amounted to 88.00 million bushels, up 28 percent from a year ago. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 35.55 million bushels, up 27 percent from a year ago. All Durum wheat stocks on December 1, 2023, were 11.22 million bushels, down 20 percent from a year ago. Other Montana grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Montana’s on-farm storage capacity totaled 320.00 million bushels on December 1, 2023, unchanged from December 1, 2022. Capacity of off-farm commercial grain storage in Montana totaled 88.00 million bushels on December 1, 2023, down 2 percent from December 1, 2022.
NASS provides accurate, timely, and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave., S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).
NEW MEXICO
New Mexico grain stocks on December 1, 2023, were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Capacity of off-farm commercial grain storage in New Mexico totaled 12.00 million bushels on December 1, 2023, unchanged from December 1, 2022.
UTAH
Off-farm all wheat stocks in Utah on December 1, 2023, were 4.19 million bushels, up 6 percent from December 1, 2022, according to the December 1 Agricultural Survey and December Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Other Utah grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Capacity of off-farm commercial grain storage in Utah totaled 16.00 million bushels on December 1, 2023, down 11 percent from December 1, 2022.
WYOMING
Wyoming grain stocks on December 1, 2023, were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Capacity of off-farm commercial grain storage in Wyoming totaled 11.00 million bushels on December 1, 2023, unchanged from December 1, 2022.
UNITED STATES
Corn stored in all positions on December 1, 2023 totaled 12.2 billion bushels, up 13 percent from December 1, 2022. Of the total stocks, 7.83 billion bushels are stored on farms, up 16 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 4.34 billion bushels, are up 7 percent from a year ago. The September – November 2023 indicated disappearance is 4.53 billion bushels, compared with 4.21 billion bushels during the same period last year.
Grain sorghum stored in all positions on December 1, 2023 totaled 188 million bushels, up 18 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 33.0 million bushels, are up 85 percent from December 1 last year. Off-farm stocks, at 155 million bushels, are up 9 percent from a year earlier. The September – November 2023 indicated disappearance from all positions is 154 million bushels, up 105 percent from the same period in 2022.
Oats stored in all positions on December 1, 2023 totaled 62.6 million bushels, up 17 percent from the stocks on December 1, 2022. Of the total stocks on hand, 24.0 million bushels are stored on farms, down 1 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 38.5 million bushels, up 31 percent from the previous year. Indicated disappearance during September – November 2023 totaled 12.7 million bushels.
Barley stored in all positions on December 1, 2023 totaled 142 million bushels, up 3 percent from December 1, 2022. On-farm stocks are estimated at 85.9 million bushels, 1 percent below a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 56.3 million bushels, are 9 percent above December 2022. The September – November 2023 indicated disappearance is 37.6 million bushels, 39 percent above the same period a year earlier.
All wheat stored in all positions on December 1, 2023 totaled 1.41 billion bushels, up 8 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at 395 million bushels, up 9 percent from last December. Off-farm stocks, at 1.02 billion bushels, are up 7 percent from a year ago. The September – November 2023 indicated disappearance is 357 million bushels, 23 percent below the same period a year earlier.
Durum wheat stored in all positions on December 1, 2023 totaled 41.3 million bushels, down 14 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks, at 20.6 million bushels, are down 20 percent from December 1, 2022. Off-farm stocks totaled 20.7 million bushels, down 7 percent from a year ago. The September – November 2023 indicated disappearance of 16.0 million bushels is 181 percent above the same period a year earlier.
Soybeans stored in all positions on December 1, 2023 totaled 3.00 billion bushels, down 1 percent from December 1, 2022. Soybean stocks stored on farms totaled 1.45 billion bushels, down 2 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 1.55 billion bushels, are up slightly from last December. Indicated disappearance for September – November 2023 totaled 1.43 billion bushels, down 6 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Pulse crops stored in all positions on December 1, 2023 are: dry edible peas, 8.57 million cwt; lentils, 2.82 million cwt; all chickpeas, 3.19 million cwt; small chickpeas, 946 thousand cwt; and large chickpeas, 2.25 million cwt.
The United States on-farm storage capacity totaled 13.6 billion bushels on December 1, 2023, up slightly from the December 1, 2022 estimate. On-farm grain storage capacity includes all bins, cribs, sheds, and other structures located on farms that are normally used to store whole grains, oilseeds, or pulse crops.
Capacity of off-farm commercial grain storage in the United States totaled 11.9 billion bushels on December 1, 2023, up less than 1 percent from the December 1, 2022 total. Off-farm grain storage capacity includes all elevators, warehouses, terminals, merchant mills, other storage, and oilseed crushers which store whole grains, soybeans, canola, flaxseed, mustard seed, safflower, sunflower, rapeseed, Austrian winter peas, dry edible peas, lentils, and chickpeas/garbanzo beans. Capacity data exclude facilities used to store only rice or peanuts, oilseed crushers processing only cottonseed or peanuts, tobacco warehouses, seed warehouses, and storage facilities that handle only dry edible beans, other than chickpeas/garbanzo beans. Off-farm storage facilities totaled 8,004 on December 1, 2023, down 1 percent from the December 1, 2022 estimate.
For a full copy of the Grain Stocks report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov. For state specific questions, please contact the following State Statisticians at 1-800-392-3202.
Arizona – Dave DeWalt
Colorado – Rodger Ott
Montana – Eric Sommer
New Mexico – Margie Whitcotton
Utah – John Hilton
Wyoming – Leslee Lohrenz
