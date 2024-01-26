Frontier Bank Donates $500 to the Tri County 9/11 Memorial Committee
Barbara Crimond | Jan 26, 2024
Frontier Bank Shares Good Fortune
Frontier Bank donated $500 to the Tri County 9/11 Memorial Committee this past Tuesday, January 23rd, making the presentation at the memorial site at Big Timbers Museum in Lamar.
Frontier Bank was one of 120 participating members of FHLBank in Topeka, Kansas that has been asking participants since 2018, “If you had $500 to benefit your community, how would you spend it?” The project, #500forGood has benefitted such areas as food banks, book purchases, tree planting and upgrades to community fairgrounds. The staff at Frontier Bank, according to employee Brady Turpin, decided the donation to the Memorial Committee would be a continuing benefit to the community and sent in their application and criteria for their choice.
Representatives from the bank and committee were on hand at the Memorial site for the presentation. The bank issued a statement which read, “If we had $500 to help our community, we would like to donate it to the local 9/11 Tribute Memorial. The purpose of the tribute is to honor active military, veterans and first responders, including police, fire and ambulance. The tribute has mainly been funded by donations. It includes three walls of honor where you can purchase a panel for a loved one to honor their service. Along with the walls of honor, the tribute also features several bronze sculptures honoring soldiers and first responders.”
By Russ Baldwin
