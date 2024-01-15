Emma Maria Ulibarri – September 28, 1940 – January 15, 2024
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident currently of Pueblo West, Colorado Emma Ulibarri will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel. A rosary service will be held prior to the funeral liturgy at 9:30AM at the Peacock Family Chapel. A Rite of Committal will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Emma will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Emma was born on September 28, 1940 at Los Ojitos, New Mexico to Emilio and Matilde (Salas) Ulibarri and passed away on January 15, 2024 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 83.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her children Paul Montoya, Sandra Ulibarri, sister Viola Mendoza and brother Rosendo Ulibarri.
Emma is survived by her children Ismael (Natalie) Tapia of Kenosha, WI, Stephanie (Christian) Bennett of Pueblo West, CO, grandson Joseph (Autum) Gonzalez of Germany as well as numerous other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
