Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Park – April 17, 1940 – December 31, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 02, 2024 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Bristol, Colorado resident, Elizabeth Ann Park, affectionately known to her family and friends as Betty, will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at the Life Center Foursquare Gospel Church in Lamar with Pastor Manuel Tamez officiating.
Betty was born on April 17, 1940 at Lamar, Colorado to Halsey Frazer and Virginia Louise (Wood) Fuller and passed away on December 31, 2023 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 83.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Park, son Jim Park and sisters Barbara Louise Givan, Shirley Lee Sniff and sister-in-law Helen.
Betty is survived by her children Jana (Steve) Schuttler of Parker, CO and John (Cathy) Park of Bristol, CO, grandchildren Kieran Cline, Madison Park, Joshua (Charlie) Park, Gianna Park, Jeremiah Park, Samantha Schuttler and Ethan Schuttler and great-grandchildren Hazel and Jericho Park. She is also survived by her siblings Richard Fuller of North Benton, OH and Peggy (Baxter) Tate of St. Louis, MO as well as numerous nieces to include Penny Pollart, nephews, cousins, other family to include daughter in law Janine Park, and a host of friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice or Sparrow House Ministries either or direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
