Dr. Richard Harrison Fell – January 28, 1946 – January 5, 2024
Funeral services for Dr. Richard Fell will be held Monday, January 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holly Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Dr. Fell’s family invites everyone to join them for lunch at the Holly Pride Center after the interment.
Visitation for Dr. Fell will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
Richard Harrison Fell, known to most as Doc, was born on January 28, 1946 in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado to Harrison and Ruth (Ford) Fell. He passed away on January 5, 2024 in Tribune, Kansas at the age of 77, with his family by his side.
Richard spent his early childhood on the family ranch north of Kit Carson, Colorado attending the small country school, Mt. Pearl. His high school education was completed at Hugoton, Kansas. With the support and encouragement of his brother-in-law, Dr. Dwain Eaton, Richard enrolled at LCC in Lamar, Colorado and discovered academic success as well as plenty of chores at EVC. Upon graduation with his associate degree and a mastery of chemistry he transferred to KU in quest of a medical degree. Maybe it was the mentor, Dr. Eaton or the culture at KU for whatever reason Richard took a left hand turn off the I-70 and landed at K-State to begin the journey that led to his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in May 12, 1972, the same day he married ole Jude. Richard and Judy left that night for a short honeymoon at a rodeo in Curtis, Nebraska with Dr. Larry Snyder’s, followed by State and National Boards, then off to Lamar, Colorado to begin practice with the Eaton’s. That’s when the real education for the practicing veterinarian began.
Richard always credited Hoss Inman for giving him the opportunity to work on really nice horses and building his confidence which led to Richard and Judy’s move to Holly in 1976, primarily lured by the successful Gateway Downs. In time, Dr. Fell and family moved to the current location and built an equine surgery and treatment center that was utilized to treat thousands of clients, both human and equine. Doc’s practice carried him to race tracks in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Kansas, and of course the clinic base in Holly stayed booked in the off season. Richard loved what he did, loved the people he worked for, and loved the horses he got to treat. His goal was to work until he was 80 but health issues forced him to slow down a bit. Judy pays tribute to the Angels among them, their nieces Drema Eaton and Natalie Mitchell Garcia, who cared for Richard and made him laugh and smile in the darkest of days. Uncle Richard loved them and we are thankful they were here with him. His career spanned decades, his heart touched thousands, and his hands healed even more.
Richard is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Judy Fell; children, Monica Uhland and husband, Stacy of Eads, Colorado, Mia Graham of Aurora, Colorado, and Dr. Harrison G. Fell and wife, Leah of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Rhett Uhland and fiancé, Nicole Johnson, Spencer Uhland, Finlay and Isla Graham, Calvin and Wesley Fell; nephew and niece, Dayne and Drema Eaton and their children, Dakota and Devin; sisters, Donna (Dwain) Eaton and Vera Hammons; many other relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn White and her husband, Norman; nephews, Scott White and Howard Mitchell; and brother-in-law, Don Hammons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance or Holly Methodist Church in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
