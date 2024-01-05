Donald F. Downing January 29, 1953 – January 3, 2024
Per Donald’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Donald was born on January 29, 1959 at Denver, Colorado to Floyd Eugene and Doris Lucille (Dunn) Downing and passed away on January 03, 2024 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 64.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his father in law Ivan Nichols.
Donald is survived by his wife Joy Downing of the family home in McClave, CO, son Tyler (Samantha) Downing of Walsh, CO, daughter Kaely (Rob) Wilger of Carlton, CO, grandchildren Caden, Cheyenne, Maddox, Blake, Brock, Aria and Taya, siblings Linda (Steve) Garver of Milliken, CO, Mike (Berta) Downing of Lamar, CO and Sandy (Mike) Brown of Littleton, CO, mothers in law Fran Ricks and Becky Nichols, sisters in law Dee Sedillo and Sue (Scott) Davis. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home.
