Colorado DMV Unveils Top License Plate Designs for 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 12, 2024 | Comments 0
LAKEWOOD – Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) proudly reveals the most popular license plates of 2023, including a rereleased plate and a longstanding design that honors victims and survivors of a Colorado tragedy.
Based on Colorado’s 1945 variant (Retired Style Black plate in the attached report), the Blackout plate quickly became one of the state’s most popular license plate designs. Coloradans chose the classic black-and-white design 169,998 times in 2023, contributing more than $4.2 million to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee this year. The $25 plate fee contributes to grants supporting community organizations that work to improve the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities.
The Columbine “Respect Life” design was Coloradans choice for most popular specialty design, with over 75,000 vehicles registered with the plates in 2023. Released in 2001, the plate honors the 13 lives lost during the shooting at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999.
“Our choice in license plates reflects things we love to do, organizations we support, our service, our hobbies and interests and provides financial support to these organizations,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “What a great way to demonstrate our spirit and uniqueness as individuals.”
Historical Plates 2023
- Blackout plate (Retired Style Black*) – 169,998
- Red – 1915 (Retired Style Red*) – 6,922
- Blue – 1914 (Retired Style Blue*) – 6,439
- Green Mountains (Historical Background*) – 6,026
Top 10 Specialty Plates 2023
- Columbine – 75,692
- Wildlife Sporting – 35,297
- Pioneer – 30,963
- Ski Country USA – 28,934
- Adopt A Shelter Pet – 26,447
- Breast Cancer Awareness (modified*) – 25,962
- Firefighter – 19,681
- Broncos Charities – 16,302
- 150th Anniversary Under 13 – 13,696
- Rocky Mountain National Park – 13,299
Colorado has nearly 6.2 million actively registered license plates on the road and has 218 license plates designs. In 2024, Coloradans now have more options with the introduction of four new specialty license plate designs, including the Born to be Wild License Plate, the “In God We Trust” License Plate, the Stegosaurus State Fossil License Plate, and the Navy Seabees Military License Plate.
Coloradans interested in seeing all available license plate designs should visit DMV.Colorado.gov/License-Plates. Residents can purchase license plates online at myDMV.Colorado.gov or a county-operated motor vehicle office.
