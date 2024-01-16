Antoney “Tony” Fernandez – December 23, 1944 – January 16, 20A
Barbara Crimond | Jan 16, 2024 | Comments 0
Per Tony’s request cremation will take place and there will be no services. Tony was born on December 23, 1944 at Holly, Colorado to Jess and Fernanda (Adame) Fernandez and passed away on January 16, 2024 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 79. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Fernandez and sisters Florence Flores and Frances Benabides.
Tony is survived by his wife, Virgie Fernandez of the family home in Lamar, sons Chris (Brenda) Fernandez of Denver, CO and Danny Fernandez of Hasty, CO,granddaughters Brooke Fernandez of Hawaii and Danika Fernandez of Lamar, CO and siblings, Alice (Joe) Baca and Josie (Raul) Dominguez both of Lamar, CO, Peggy Dennis of Hartman, CO, Virginia Herrera of Greeley, CO, Valerie Fernandez of Loveland, CO, Steve (Betty) Fernandez of Windsor, CO, Joe (Kathleen) Fernandez of Penn Valley, CA, Dolores Fernandez of Brighton, CO, Emma Gonzales of Turlock, CA, Angie (Theodore) Herrera of Greeley, CO, Rose Fernandez of Denver, CO and Mary Upham of Jacksonville, FL. He is also survived by his in-laws Larry (Patty) Hernandez of Colorado Springs, CO, Pete (Rose) Hernandez of Lamar, CO, Cookie (Mike) Del Hierro of Denver, CO, Rosie (Angel) Gamboa of Guymon, OK, Geri (Don) Jenkins of Lamar, CO, Marie Hernandez of Thornton, CO, Sarah Hernandez of New Orleans, LA and Lisa (Robert) Flores of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tony Fernandez Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: