ANNUAL CROP SUMMARY – 2023
COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS:
Production of the 2023 corn for grain crop in Colorado is estimated at 123.83 million bushels, up 6 percent, or 6.46 million bushels, from last year’s production of 117.37 million bushels, according to the December 1 Agricultural Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The average yield of 122.0 bushels per acre is 1.0 bushel above last year. Planted area totaled 1.33 million acres, compared with 1.34 million acres last year. Area harvested for grain in 2023, at 1.02 million acres, is 45,000 acres above last year. Area harvested for corn silage is estimated at 235,000 acres, up 45,000 acres, or 24 percent, from last year, with production estimated at 5.76 million tons, compared with 3.71 million tons produced last year.
Sorghum for grain production in Colorado is estimated at 14.72 million bushels, up 94 percent, or 7.12 million bushels, from the previous year. Average yield is estimated at 32.0 bushels per acre, up 12.0 bushels from last year. Planted area totaled 510,000 acres, compared with 545,000 acres last year. Producers harvested 460,000 acres for grain, up 80,000 acres from last year. Area harvested for sorghum silage is estimated at 25,000 acres, down 25,000 acres from last year, with production estimated at 350,000 tons, compared with 700,000 tons produced last year.
Colorado barley producers seeded 54,000 acres in 2023, down 7,000 acres or 11 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 51,000 acres, is up 11,000 acres from 2022. Barley yield, at 131.0 bushels per acre, is up 20.0 bushels from last year. Barley production is estimated at 6.68 million bushels, up 50 percent from the 4.44-million-bushel crop produced in 2022.
Winter wheat production in Colorado, estimated at 74.62 million bushels, is up 108 percent from the 35.75-million-bushel crop produced in 2022. Producers seeded 2.30 million acres in the fall of 2022 for harvest in 2023, up from the 1.95 million acres seeded for the previous year’s crop. Area harvested for grain increased 390,000 acres from last year to 1.82 million acres in 2023. Winter wheat yield, at 41.0 bushels per acre, is up 16.0 bushels from last year.
Proso millet production in the state is estimated at 11.66 million bushels, up from 6.38 million bushels produced last year. Planted area is estimated at 390,000 acres, down 55,000 acres from last year. Harvested area, at 370,000 acres, is 25,000 acres above the 345,000 acres harvested in 2022. Yield averaged 31.5 bushels per acre in 2023, up 13.0 bushels from last year.
All dry hay production in Colorado for 2023 is estimated at 3.12 million tons, up 14 percent from the 2022 total production of
2.75 million tons. Alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures dry hay production is estimated at 2.21 million tons from 650,000 acres harvested, up 441,000 tons from 2022. Average yield for the 2023 crop is 3.40 tons per acre, 0.50 ton above last year. All other dry hay production totaled 912,000 tons from 570,000 acres harvested, down 60,000 tons from 2022. The average yield of 1.60 tons per acre is 0.25 ton below last year. New seedings of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures in Colorado are estimated at 80,000 acres, up 25,000 acres from 2022.
As of December 1, producers in Colorado were storing 1.65 million tons of all dry hay on farms, up 22 percent from the 1.35 million tons stored last year.
All sunflower production in 2023 is estimated at a record low 28.06 million pounds from a record low 29,000 acres harvested. Yield is estimated at 968 pounds per acre, up from 662 pounds last year. Production of oil varieties increased 3 percent from the previous year to 22.56 million pounds. Production of non-oil varieties decreased 37 percent from the previous year to a record low 5.50 million pounds.
The state’s 2023 sugarbeet crop totaled 603,000 tons, up 3 percent from the 588,000 tons produced last year. Planted area totaled 23,200 acres, compared with 23,400 acres last year. Producers harvested 21,300 acres in 2023, up from 20,500 acres in 2022. Average yield is estimated at 28.3 tons per acre, 0.4 ton below last year.
Colorado potato growers produced an estimated 21.10 million hundredweight of potatoes in 2023, down 2 percent from last year. Average yield is estimated at 385 hundredweight per acre, down 20 hundredweight from last year. Planted area totaled 55,000 acres, compared with 53,000 acres in 2022. Harvested area is estimated at 54,800 acres, up from the 52,900 acres harvested last year.
Dry edible bean production in Colorado for 2023 is estimated at 543,000 hundredweight, 18 percent below last year’s
660,000-hundredweight crop. Average yield totaled 1,830 pounds per acre, down 200 pounds from 2022. Planted area totaled
33,000 acres, compared with 34,000 acres a year ago. Harvested area, at 29,700 acres, is 2,800 acres below last year. Pinto bean production for 2023 equaled 339,000 hundredweight, down 21 percent from last year. Winter wheat seedings in Colorado for the 2024 crop year are estimated at 2.00 million acres, down 300,000 acres from the final planted area realized in 2023.
