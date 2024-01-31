Bethany Ann Summers Named Good Citizen for Wiley High School
Barbara Crimond | Jan 31, 2024 | Comments 0
Bethany Ann Summers, daughter of Jeremy and Dana Summers, is the Good Citizen from Wiley High School.
Brooke is a member of the NHS (National Honor Society), Yearbook Editor, and received the Academic All-State in 2022-23. She has acquired a River Watch Certification that same year along with taking the Biology II field trip to Denver Aquarium and also landed an Internship at Prowers Medical Center.
Bethany excels in softball. From 2020 she has been the team captain for two years; made the All-Conference 1st Team for three years since 2020; received All State Honorable Mention in 2020 and 2021 and won the Tri-Peaks League Player of the Year in 2023.
Not only does Bethany participate and excel in softball, she helped put on cornhole, dodgeball and kickball tournaments in her community and was an assistant softball coach for 8u and 10u recreational teams for three summers. Bethany has been an AWANA participant for three years to present.
Along with maintaining high academic standards Bethany strives to compete athletically while helping her teams win plus through complete immersion in her community involvement, she donates countless hours. Through it all Bethany does not neglect her spiritual life as she was a Bible School Teacher at the Lamar Church of Christ in the Fall of 2021 through the Spring of 2022.
Bethany plans to make her way to Texas and pursue an associates degree in radiology!
Ashley Tixier has been Bethany’s Counselor for eight years at Wiley Schools. Ms. Tixier was instrumental in submitting this application for Wiley Schools to the Fort William Bent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
