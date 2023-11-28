William Hurst – April 27, 1932 – November 21, 2023
Graveside services for Bill Hurst will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Fort Lyon National Cemetery with Pastor Ian Blacker officiating. Per his request, there will be no visitation.
William Jackson Hurst, affectionately known as Bill, was born on April 27, 1932 in Lamar, Colorado to William T. and Mary Elizabeth (Harrell) Hurst. He passed away on November 21, 2023 at Berthoud Care and Rehabilitation Center in Berthoud, Colorado at the age of 91.
