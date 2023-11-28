Vernie Mae Ellis – April 30, 1939 – November 19, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Nov 28, 2023 | Comments 0
Memorial services for Vernie Mae Ellis will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at the Full Gospel Church in Rocky Ford, CO. Burial will follow in Richfield, KS on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Vernie Mae (Wilson) Ellis was born on April 30, 1939 in Hartville, MO to Clifton and Elberta Wilson. She passed away on November 19, 2023 at the age of 84.
She is survived by her children, Connie (Glen) Koeller of Lamar, CO and son Ron Ellis of Rocky Ford, CO, two granddaughters, Melanie (Marcel) Achenbach and Jenifer Ellis of Germany, two step-granddaughters, Amber (Chris) Cole and Melissa Barrie of Las Vegas, NV, one great grandson, John Lou Achenbach of Germany, two step-great granddaughters, Amina and Amilia Cole of Las Vegas, NV. She is also survived by two sisters, one brother, three sisters-in-law and lots of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Vernie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lou Ellis, two sisters and three brothers.
Filed Under: Obituary
