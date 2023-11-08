Ty Winter Pledges to Continue his Fight for Colorado’s 47th House District
Russ Baldwin | Nov 08, 2023 | Comments 0
TRINIDAD — State Representative Ty Winter has formally announced his candidacy for reelection in the 47th House District in southeastern Colorado.
“More than ever, rural Colorado needs the strongest leadership possible to protect our ranchers and farmers, our oil and gas workers, our coal miners and our small businesses,” Winter said. “I pledge to continue standing up for the 47th for our faith, family values and our rural way of life.”
Winter was born and raised on a fourth-generation cattle ranch in Las Animas County and operates a third-generation family business, Comi Funeral Home, in Trinidad, alongside his mother. He is married and has two daughters.
Winter stated, “I have stood up for rural Colorado,” Winter said. “I will continue to fight to protect our constitutional rights, defend agriculture, fight for our children’s future, support our brave law enforcement officers, and work to improve medical care for our citizens and veterans.”
He currently serves on the following House Committees-
Agriculture, Water & Natural Resources
Transportation, Housing & Local Government
Energy & Environment
“In addition to running a successful family business, I have given my time and energy to serving my community on several boards and would be honored to serve another term representing House District 47.”
House District 47 consists of Las Animas, Baca, Prowers, Bent, Otero, Crowley, and Kiowa Counties along with parts of Pueblo County and Huerfano County.
