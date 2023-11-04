Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Committee Hosting Veteran’s Day Program
This Saturday, November 11th, most Americans will set aside some time to reflect, remember and honor this country’s veterans who bravely served their country.
The Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Committee is hosting a special Veteran’s Day program and flag retirement ceremony beginning at 10:30am and following with the veteran’s program at 11am at the 9/11 Memorial site on Highway 50, at the Big Timbers Museum. A Quilts of Valor presentation is scheduled for 11:30 that morning to elder veterans who served their country decades ago.
Ty Harmon is the emcee and he will be followed by Pastor Jeff Alexander who will lead the gathering in prayer. The Presentation of Colors will be conducted by the local chapter of the American Legion/VFW and the Venture Group will raise and lower the Flag.
Clare Dunn, Nashville country-western recording artist and local resident to southeast Colorado will perform the National Anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance conducted by local Boy Scouts.
Nathan Reid will perform the ceremonial TAPS and Tila Dunn and Bobbie Wroblewski will make their presentation on behalf of Quilts of Valor.
