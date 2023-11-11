Raiko J. Garcia Aug. 5, 1989 – Nov. 7, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Nov 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Raiko Garcia,
A memorial service for current Granada, Colorado resident Raiko Garcia will be held at 10:00am on November 22, 2023 at Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar, Colorado.
Raiko was born on August 05, 1989 at Caibarien, Cuba to Miriam Garcia and passed away on November 07, 2023 in Granada, Colorado at the age of 34.
Raiko is survived by his wife Diona Espinoza and children, Renezme, twins Rozelyn and Raixel, stepchildren Flora, Divina, and Fabian of the family home. He is also survived by his mother Miriam Garcia and sister Maria Fernandez of Florida as well as other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Raiko Garcia Memorial fund in care of the funeral home.
Filed Under: Obituary
