Peggy Rose Saldana – July 8, 1954 – November 11, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Nov 13, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial service for Peggy Saldana will be held at the Peacock Family Chapel on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00pm with Ian Blacker of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Peggy Saldana was born on July 8, 1954 at Kirksville, Missouri to Gerald William and Virginia Rose (Hays) Truitt and passed away on November 11, 2023 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 69.
She is preceded in death by her father Gerald William Truitt, late husband Lloyd Saldana, sisters Karen Merrill and Sara Truitt, her maternal grandparents Wilmer and Lissie Hays, and paternal grandparents Charley and Ella Truitt.
Peggy is survived by her mother Virginia Rose Truitt of Lamar, CO, daughters Tessa (Tony) Navarrette of Lamar, CO, Erica (Cass) Palacios of Yuma, AZ, sons Jason Saldana and Joshua Saldana both of Lamar, CO, her grandchildren Anthony Navarrette, Daniel (Shy) Navarrette, Nicholas Navarrette all of Lamar, CO, Shawn Saldana, Brayden Palacios both of Yuma, AZ, Morgan Saldana, Isaac Orozco both of Colorado Springs, CO, Jayce Saldana of Lamar, Co and great grandchildren Londyn and Liam Navarrette. She is also survived by her brother Deon (Susan) Truitt of Cotopaxi, CO, sister Marla Truitt as well as her fur baby Mowgli, and nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be to the Peggy Rose Saldana Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: