Mildred Meardon – March 17, 1940 – November 25, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Nov 28, 2023 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for Mildred Meardon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the Wesleyan Fellowship Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Mark Cloer officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista, Colorado.
Mildred Jean (Black) Meardon, affectionately known as Millie, was born on March 17, 1940 in Del Norte, Colorado to Ernest and Eleanor (Miller) Black. She passed away on November 25, 2023 at the Bent County Health Care Center in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 83.
Millie graduated from Del Norte Schools in 1958. She was united in marriage to Alfred Thomas Meardon on September 20, 1958 and to this union, three children were born. As a homemaker, Millie’s life was centered around her family. Due to Tom’s job with CDOT the family was required to relocate several times throughout Tom’s career. They lived on Wolf Creek Pass for two years, before moving to Buena Vista. In 1970, the family moved to Springfield only to find themselves returning to Buena Vista in 1983, where they remained until Tom’s retirement. In 2018, Millie and Tom decided it was time to move to Las Animas to be closer to family and enjoy every moment they could with their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Millie enjoyed hosting direct sales parties. She was active in the Colorado Federation for Republican Women, the United Church of Christ in Buena Vista and the Wesleyan Fellowship Church of Las Animas.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Meardon of Las Animas, Colorado; children, Tom (Sheila) Meardon of Las Animas, Colorado and Dena (John) Christie of Lamar, Colorado; son-in-law, Steve Jett of Springfield, Colorado; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Karen Jett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Colorado Hospital District Home Health and Baca County Hospice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: