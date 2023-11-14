Lamar Redevelopment Authority Okays Ron Austin Grant Application
Russ Baldwin | Nov 14, 2023
Cameron Austin received approval from the Lamar Urban Redevelopment Authority for funding to make improvements to his business, Ron Austin Repair Shop at 400 North Main Street. The project includes building upgrades and façade improvements such as painting and rebuilding the storefront, mortar repair on brickwork, front and back door improvements and painting projects. Austin estimated it has been at least three decades since any type of refurbishment or repairs of this nature have been done.
As of mid-October, 85% of the project has been done with the balance expected to be finished by the end of November at an estimated cost of $25,000. Austin is requesting $5,000 in funding for the project’s completion.
