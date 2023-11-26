Jo Anne (Martin) Miller October 24, 1934 – November, 2023
A funeral liturgy for Jo Anne Miller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Per Jo Anne’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing.
Jo Anne (Martin) Miller was born on October 24, 1934 in Quitman, Arkansas as the only child to Joseph Erle and Della Mable Martin. She passed away at Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age 89.
Jo Anne moved to Las Animas in 1944 and graduated from Bent County High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to James Miller on April 11, 1953 and fully embraced the large Miller clan. For years she was a homemaker until the children were older. In 1972 she began working as a relief clerk for the Fort Lyon and Haswell post offices and in 1984 became the Post Master at Fort Lyon until her retirement in 1994. After retirement, Jo Anne, with Jim’s assistance, occasionally filled in as a substitute rural carrier for the Las Animas post office.
Jo Anne was awarded Bent County Homemaker of the Year in 1976 and State Post Master of the Year in 1992. She was involved in Sante Fe Trail Day for over 50 years and in 1992, Jo Anne and Jim were the Sante Fe Trail Day Parade Marshals. Jo Anne was a 4-H leader for over 20 years, volunteered at the nursing home, and was actively involved in St. Mary’s Catholic Church for over 55 years. She was also a member of the Kitchen Klutter Band and Bent County Red Hat Society. Jo Anne was a gifted quilter and found purpose by sharing her love of quilting. Her greatest joy was hosting and participating in large gatherings of family, friends, and guests—the more the merrier.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Miller; infant daughter, Katherine May; son, Joseph Alexander; daughters-in-law, Gail and Julie; and all of her brothers and sisters-in-law.
Jo Anne is survived by her children, James Erle, Frederick Jay, Karen Jeanene Vigil, Robert Jeffrey, Jack Kent, and Jason Allen; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, or Arkansas Valley Hospice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
