From Colorado Ag Commissioner, Kate Greenberg
Russ Baldwin | Nov 04, 2023 | Comments 0
As we move into fall, I’ve been visiting with agricultural partners at home and abroad to continue advancing and promoting Colorado agriculture.
Late last month, I joined our international markets team for a CDA-led mission to the United Kingdom. Also joining CDA on this mission were State Representative Karen McCormick, Chair of the House Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee; Representative Marc Catlin, Vice Chair of the same committee; and leaders from Colorado State University and Colorado Farm Bureau.
The purpose of the visit was to advance a strategic partnership between the U.K. and Colorado, announced by Governor Polis in his visit to London this spring. The goal of this partnership is to advance opportunities for business and trade, shared research, and innovation and technology.
Our visit reiterated that even thousands of miles (or kilometers) apart, we share similar goals for soil health and climate resilience, innovative technology and providing the highest quality products to our consumers.
While some of our team enjoyed British hospitality, others were traveling the state. Our Regional Assistant Commissioners, ranchers George Whitten and Jo Stanko, have been attending water meetings, conservation district tours, and continue to listen to community concerns about everything from wolves to water.
You may have seen other CDA staff at events in the San Luis Valley, across the Eastern Plains, and in Gunnison and Garfield counties. CDA hosted our first Wild Horse working group in Glenwood Springs.
Additionally, On Wednesday, Governor Polis released his budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024/25, which included a historic level of funding dedicated to supporting Colorado’s agriculture.
You will see all of these items build on the department priorities we have been advancing over the past few years.
The proposal addresses both immediate and future needs in our ag communities, including investment into our ag emergency management program and into fostering climate resilience in ag through renewable energy and other stewardship projects.
The proposal includes support for future generations by investing in our Ag Workforce Development and NextGen Ag Leadership programs. Read below for more details on the proposed budget.
I look forward to seeing many of you in the next couple of months as we head into winter conference season.
While visiting international partners is important for promoting Colorado’s amazing programs and products on the global stage, nothing can replace waving to our neighbors right up the road, seeing new and old friends in town, and looking forward to a good old-fashioned catch up at the local coffee shop.
Commissioner Kate Greenberg
Filed Under: Agriculture • Economy • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: