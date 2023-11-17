Ernesto Jaramillo – August 23, 1937 – November 12, 2023
A Private Mass of Christian Burial for Ernesto Jaramillo was held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar, Colorado. Interment followed in Riverside Cemetery.
Ernesto Jaramillo passed away on November 12, 2023, with his family by his side, at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 86. He was born on August 23, 1937 in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Claudio and Adela (Sena) Jaramillo.
Ernesto moved with his family to Lamar, Colorado in 1952. In 1958, he married the love of his life, Corina Segura. This union was blessed with nine children. Ernesto served in the Army National guard from August 15, 1961 until his honorable discharge in August 14, 1964, where he would earn the rifle sharpshooting badge. Ernesto was transferred to the US Army and entered in to active service on Jan 20, 1962 and was honorably discharge on July 31, 1967. During his time in the Army, he was recognized as an expert rifle sharpshooter. After proudly serving his country, Ernesto returned to Lamar where he would attend the woodworking program at Lamar Community College. He was talented at woodworking and often donated items to Children’s Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Hospital and also made many cherished gifts for his friends and family. Ernesto had a generous heart and was eager to share his many talents with others. He provided for his family by truck driving and later retired due to his health. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly and enjoyed sharing his passion for fishing with them. Ernesto was a member of St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Lamar, Colorado.
Ernesto is survived by his loving wife, Corina Jaramillo of Lamar, Colorado; children, Ernie (Christina) Jaramillo of Lamar, Colorado, Michael (Stacy) Jaramillo of Owatonna, Minnesota, Julian (Maria Lupe) of Torrance, California, Eloy (Joann) Jaramillo of Pueblo, Colorado, Janet (Sal) Sarmiento of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rosie (Sergio) Valles of Lamar, Colorado, and Jacob (Amanda) Jaramillo of Elkhart, Kansas; 17 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Vicky (Bob) Loeven of Fort Collins, Colorado, Steven (Teri) Jaramillo of Lamar, Colorado; and Salvador (Lee Ann) Jaramillo of Blue Ridge, Georgia; brother-in-law, Felix Gonzales of Lamar, Colorado; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Eufelia and Janet Jaramillo; brother, Eloy Jaramillo; and sister, Christine Gonzales.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
