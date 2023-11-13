Cheryl K. Brewer Dec. 22, 1956 – Nov. 9, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime Hasty, Colorado resident Cheryl Brewer will be held at the Hasty Firehouse on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:00am with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Hasty Cemetery.
Visitation for Cheryl will be held from 2:00pm- 4:00pm on Monday, November 20, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Cheryl Brewer was born on December 22, 1956 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Charles Wade Jones and Mary Jane (Cole) Jones and passed away on November 09, 2023 at UC Health Memorial Hospital with her family by her side at the age of 66. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Brad Brewer.
Cheryl is survived by her three children Jay (Melissa Leslie) Smith, Patrick (Jenny) Saperstein, Sabrina (Jake) Vanture, and Brad Brewer and her twelve grandchildren Jonathan, Makailah, Alexis, Serenity, Anastasia, Rory, Jake, Aspen, Audrey, Emory, Josie and Nate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cheryl Brewer Memorial fund either direct at McClave State Bank or in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
