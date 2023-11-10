Birth Announcement:  Villela

Kolleen Comacho and Edwardo Villela of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Marcelo Zekeo Villela at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 4:42am with Dr. Berry attending.  Marcelo weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and was 21 inches in length at birth.  Children at home:  Maximo Villela and Moses Villela.  Grandparents:  Linda Gomez and Juver Villela (paternal) and Maria Comacho and Noe Camacho (maternal).

