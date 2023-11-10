Birth Announcement: Villela
Russ Baldwin | Nov 10, 2023 | Comments 0
Kolleen Comacho and Edwardo Villela of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Marcelo Zekeo Villela at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 4:42am with Dr. Berry attending. Marcelo weighed eight pounds and seven ounces and was 21 inches in length at birth. Children at home: Maximo Villela and Moses Villela. Grandparents: Linda Gomez and Juver Villela (paternal) and Maria Comacho and Noe Camacho (maternal).
Filed Under: Births
