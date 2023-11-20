Birth Announcement: Reyes
Russ Baldwin | Nov 20, 2023 | Comments 0
Davey and Kirby Reyes of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Bryant Dean Reyes at Prowers Medical Center on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:51pm with Dr. Korkis attending. Bryant weighed seven pounds and eleven ounces and was 20 1/2 inches in length at birth. Children at home: Bentlee Pete Reyes. Grandparents: David and Roberta Reyes (paternal) and Mandy Vanderpool and Leonard Smart (maternal).
Filed Under: Births
