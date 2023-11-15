Lamar School District Community Survey
Lamar School District Community Survey Public Announcement
Date: November 14, 2023
From: Lamar School District RE-2
Press Release: Lamar Public Schools Will be Conducting a School Consolidation Survey over the Next Few Weeks
The Lamar School District will be starting a public opinion survey this week regarding school consolidation plans. This is a follow-up to the community survey that was completed over the summer. The survey will begin on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 14th, and will remain open for three weeks with an anticipated closure date of Tuesday, December 5th
Your opinion matters, and the Lamar School District wants to hear from you. So please participate and make your voice heard. There are two ways to participate in the survey:
1. Visit the school district website at https://www.lamarschools.org and click the Community Survey link/button. This link will be made available on the afternoon of November 14th. The direct link to the survey is https://www.research.net/r/LamarSD_LIVE2.
2. Some school district residents will receive a text message on the afternoon of November 14th inviting them to participate in the survey. The text message will have the school district logo and a message inviting people to participate in the survey.
Please make your voice heard by sharing your opinion and participating in this important survey. Your answers are completely anonymous and confidential, and the survey will take just 10 minutes to complete.
If you have questions about this survey, call the school district at 719-336-3251 or email Chad.Krug@lamarschools.org.
