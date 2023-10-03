Sun Do Sul in Martial Arts Trains Lamar Champions
Russ Baldwin | Oct 03, 2023 | Comments 0
Two Lamar students from Sun Do Sul placed first in two categories of competition September 23rd at the Denver National Martial Art Championships. The tournament was held at the CU Wellness Center in Denver, Colorado.
Braelyn Mauch, 10 years old, took first place in his category for form and weapon and six year old Jaxon Thompson also took firsts in form and weapon in his age and experience categories. Each won two gold medals for their displays of proficiency. They train under Grandmaster Choi at Sun Do Sul Center at 7495 US Highway 50 in Lamar, the former Old Gun Shop.
