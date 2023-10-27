Serious Lane Violations Coming to a Neighborhood Near You
Russ Baldwin | Oct 27, 2023 | Comments 0
Troopers saw an increase in off-highway crashes caused by lane violations in 2022
(COLO) – Drivers weaving in and out of traffic, vehicles entering the highway the wrong way and motorists not maintaining a centered lane position contribute to a concerning lane violation problem that can cause serious injury and fatal crashes. Over the last four years (2019-2022), Colorado State Troopers have investigated 635 lane violation crashes across Colorado.
“Each year Interstates and highways battle it out for the top five locations in the state where drivers committing lane violations cause serious crashes,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Troopers spend large amounts of time patrolling these roadways due to the volume of vehicles, higher rates of speed, and multiple lanes. Yet last year, data showed us that Colorado drivers are also committing reckless behaviors on random local streets with much lower speed limits and fewer lanes. This should be our wake-up call to see how big our traffic problem has become.”
Looking at lane violation caused injury and fatal crashes investigated by the Colorado State Patrol since 2019, last year, city and rural streets from various regions around the state surpassed numerous highways.
“Driving without any distractions at the proper speed limit should be a priority no matter what road you are on,” stated Chief Packard. “Whether you are distracted, impaired or speeding your community deserves better. Take the quality of life your neighborhood experiences seriously – drive with responsibility and focus.”
Troopers continue to take a low-tolerance approach to the top fatal crash factors, including lane violations while launching a yearlong campaign called “Drive Safe.” This campaign reminds people to control their lane position based on their current driving environment.
###
Filed Under: Featured • Media Release • Public Safety • State • Transportation
About the Author: