Ronald Dean Mader — May 05, 1942 — October 16, 202
A mass of Christian burial for former Granada, Colorado resident, currently of Sandusky, Ohio Ronald Dean Mader will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at the St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’s.s.s officiating. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
