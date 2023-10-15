Press Release: Report on October 11, 2023 Lamar Town Hall Meeting
Russ Baldwin | Oct 15, 2023 | Comments 0
Press Release
October 11, 2023
On Monday, October 11, 2023, more than 75 citizens were in attendance at a townhall meeting at the Lamar Community Building to eat a free meal and hear presentations from State Representative Ty Winter and State Representative Rose Pugliese. Citizens were able to enjoy a free meal while learning from Representatives Winter and Pugliese why Colorado citizens should VOTE NO on Proposition HH. Representatives Winter and Pugliese encouraged all in attendance to protect the tax limitations and property tax refunds granted to Colorado Citizens with the 1992 adoption of the state-wide TABOR Amendment to the Colorado Constitution. Both Representatives encouraged all in attendance to reach out to others about why a NO vote on Proposition HH protects the rights granted to them by the Tabor Amendment.
Representatives Winter and Pugliese encouraged vigilance and involvement by all Coloradoans during this legislation session and shared that Coloradoans can now provide their input and testimony about matters pending before legislative committees by video-link from their home computers. Representatives Winter and Pugliese explained how important it is for people in rural Colorado to speak up and be heard – as their voices matter.
Following the presentation, all 11 candidates running for positions on the Lamar City Council introduced themselves with brief descriptions of who they were and why they were each running for office. Lamar is extremely blessed to have such fine candidates running for office that care about our community. After their introductions, all candidates remained to visit one-on-one with citizens, who got to know the candidates better. During and following the informal visits between the candidates and citizens, homemade desserts were enjoyed by those in attendance.
A public forum will be held on October 16, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Home Economics Building, Prowers County Fairgrounds, for available Lamar City Council candidates to answer questions for the citizens. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., a free meal and desserts will be served. This is your opportunity to learn more about the Lamar City Council candidates while enjoying a meal.
Submitted by Belinda Sturges
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Elections • Politics
About the Author: