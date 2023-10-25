Oscar Noble – January 5, 1932-October 24, 2023
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Oscar Noble will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Kathy Leathers of the Holly United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Oscar will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jason Reedy, Kevin Noble, Len Noble, Tyson Wollert, Kyle Headrick, Shawn Evans, Dustin DeWitt and Sylvin Carter, honorary casket bearers will be Larry Noble, Keith Wollert and Garrett Headrick.
Oscar was born on January 5, 1932 at Beaver, Oklahoma to Oscar Almore and Eula Inez (Dinger) Noble and passed away on October 24, 2023 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 91.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia Lou Noble, his parents Oscar Almore and Eula Inez (Dinger) Noble, daughter-in-law Kathy Noble, parents-in-law Weldon and Rose Green, sister Faye (Jim) Morrell, brother Johnny (Norma) Noble, brother-in-law Bob Shoptaw, sisters-in-law Opal Gooch and Fay Rarick, grandson Phillip Lee Paulsen and great-grandson Koby James DeWitt.
Oscar is survived by his children Sharon (Garrett) Headrick, Susan (Keith) Wollert, Larry (Kathy) Noble all of Lamar, CO, eleven grandchildren Jason (Haley) Reedy, Kristi Paulsen, Staci (Dustin) DeWitt, Tressa (Shawn) Evans, Tammie (Sylvan) Carter, Kevin (Andrea) Noble, Len (Teresa) Noble, Tyson (Melissa Wollert), Sheena Wollert, Kyle (Kimberly) Headrick and Samantha Denelle, twenty-six great-grandchildren Cheyanne (Draven) Adame, Cody Carter, Kory DeWitt, Aiden (Kailey) Evans, Brock Reedy, Lyndzie (Cornell) Holt, Katy DeWitt, Avery Evans, Reygan Gibbs, Tony Noble, Sylvin C Carter, Alexis Critchfield, Lily Noble, Kinley Reedy, Nevaeh Headrick, Joey Noble, Kamryn Noble, Caryss Upton, Aftyn Wollert, Laikyn Wollert, Ciela Noble, Brackton Upton, Brody Walters, Emma Headrick, Kayden Denelle, Wyatt Headrick and one great-great-grandchild Lincoln Adame with two on the way. He is also survived by his siblings Dorla Shoptaw and Marty Cole, sister and brother-in-law Patricia Sickles and Teddy Rarick as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care o the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
