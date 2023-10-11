More Sun Do Sul Competitors Place Championship Level in Competition
Russ Baldwin | Oct 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Local students, under Grand Master Choi from Sun Do Sul in Lamar, attended the 31st Annual U.S. Central Open Martial Art Championship in Oklahoma City, OK on September 30, 2023.
Attendees were:
Hannah Borunda with 1st in Weapon & 2nd in Form; Alex Vazquez with 2nd in Board Breaking & 1st in Weapon; Joleen Parker with 1st in Weapon & 3rd in Form, Weapon & Board Breaking; Dave Covington with 1st in Form & 1st in Board Breaking.
Competitors were from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Nebraska, Utah, Georgia and Colorado. Grand Master Choi and parents of the students are very proud of their accomplishments.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Featured • Recreation • School • Sports • Youth
