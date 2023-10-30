Moonlight Madness 2023 Winners from Chamber of Commerce
Russ Baldwin | Oct 30, 2023 | Comments 0
Congratulations to the winners of the Moonlight Madness Window Scavenger Hunt!
1st Place Raven Licano
2nd Place Azayliah Navarette
3rd Place Eliseo Gonzalez
Thank you to everyone that participated and a huge thank you to Art by Leandra
Also thank you to the amazing businesses that donated treats/prizes, Main St. Shoppe, Colorado Drink Company, & Little Caesars Pizza
Submitted by Ashly Melgosa Chamber Board Member and Chair of Moonlight Madness
