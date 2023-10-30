Moonlight Madness 2023 Winners from Chamber of Commerce

1819 Steam Locomotive at Lamar Chamber/Welcome Center

Congratulations to the winners of the Moonlight Madness Window Scavenger Hunt!

1st Place Raven Licano
2nd Place Azayliah Navarette
3rd Place Eliseo Gonzalez
Thank you to everyone that participated and a huge thank you to Art by Leandra

Also thank you to the amazing businesses that donated treats/prizes, Main St. Shoppe, Colorado Drink Company, & Little Caesars Pizza

Submitted by Ashly Melgosa Chamber Board Member and Chair of Moonlight Madness

