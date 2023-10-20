Letter to the Editor
Russ Baldwin | Oct 20, 2023 | Comments 0
I am receiving criticism because as I as a candidate for Councilman in Ward 1,
accepted donations from the “Families for Responsible Government” Political Action
Committee. There is apparently some belief that because I did so, I will automatically
adopt some radical agenda. If you know me, you know that I have spent the last 37 years
in Lamar contributing to the good of the community. This has been done in a pragmatic,
thoughtful and evidence-based manner.
If you believe that because somebody paid for some yard signs for me, it is going to
somehow change my DNA, then vote for my opponent.
Jay Brooke
481 Prairie Street
Lamar, CO 81052
