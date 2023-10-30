Lamar Prepares for New Arby’s
(Lamar, Colorado – October, 2023) The City of Lamar and LVP Food Service Concepts, an entity of LV Petroleum, have taken a significant step forward recently. LVP Food Service Concepts and their partners are officially bringing an Arby’s restaurant to the community.
“With the signing of our agreement and the closing of the land transfer, we can now officially say that Arby’s is ‘coming soon’ to Lamar, Colorado,” Mayor Kirk Crespin explained. “In a short time, LV Petroleum, has become valuable business partners with the city. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with LV Petroleum and LVP Food Service Concepts on this project, and we thank them for investing in Lamar!”
The Arby’s franchise marks a milestone in the City’s continued efforts to foster economic growth and provide enhanced dining options for our residents and its visitors. As with many economic development efforts, the project has had its twists and turns, including securing and then losing the first developer with intentions to open an Arby’s in Lamar. In early 2023, LV Petroleum Vice President of Food and Franchise Brands Jeanette Davis became instrumental in moving the project forward. She shared her enthusiasm stating, “the community asked for it, and we are proud to deliver it!”
With the earliest of conversations between Arby’s franchisees and Mayor Crespin occurring in November 2019, this closing represents the coming of significant new investment in Lamar and additional jobs with a highly recognizable brand that will further position Lamar as a dining and hospitality hub in the region.
While final design plans are still to be approved, the new Arby’s is set to open its doors in late 2024. It will feature the brand’s signature menu items and a state-of-the-art dining experience.
LV Petroleum LLC is the TravelCenters of America franchisee in Lamar. It purchased the former Pilot Truck Stop in October of 2022 and has quickly become a part of the community, supporting law enforcement with a donation of body armor, and becoming a voting member of Prowers Economic Prosperity.
Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. is the franchisor of the Arby’s Brand and is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,500 restaurants in nine countries.
