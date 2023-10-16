Joe David Duran – January 17, 1952 – October 10, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Oct 16, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial Mass for longtime Bristol resident, Joe David Duran, affectionately known by his family and friends as David will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, October 27, 2023 at the St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Kenny Joe Parlingayan’s.s.s as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A rite of committal will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Per David’s wishes cremation has taken place.
David was born on January 17, 1952 at La Junta, Colorado to Juan and Rosa (Vigil) Duran and passed away on October 10, 2023 at his home in Bristol at the age of 71 with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Esther Baca, Frank Quintana, Stella Avilla, Benny Duran, Joe Duran and Flora Montoya.
David is survived by his children Delores Gonzales Raton, NM, Savannah Duran of Denver, CO, and Isaac Duran of Bristol, CO, his grandchildren Janessa and Jewrel Bermudez and Elijah Williams. He is also survived by his siblings Cindy Duran of Garden City, KS, John Duran of Denver, CO, Maggie (Mac) Campos, Alice (Mike) Navarrette, and Irene (Joe) Gonzales all of Lamar, CO, and the children he adopted in his heart Cecilia, Angel and Jose Maldanado as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
