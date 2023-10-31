Jack Lee Brown – December 19, 1947 – October 26, 2023
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Jack Lee Brown will be held in the Spring of 2024 arranged by Ashley Brown and Desiree Ellis.
Jack was born on December 19, 1947 to Gladys M. (Owens) and Loren M. Brown in Liberal, Kansas and peacefully passed away on October 26, 2023 after a long struggle with Dementia.
He is survived by his two brothers, Loren Jr. Brown & Gary Brown and his daughter Ashley Brown. He grew up in Liberal, Kansas, Colorado and attended and graduated high school in Roswell, New Mexico. He lived most of his life in Colorado and Albuquerque, NM where he helped raise his daughter Ashley.
Jack was very artistic, adventurous, kind and curious. He was a musician, playing both the guitar and bass in many bands over the years. As a lover of music he spent a lot of his time in the 60’s and 70’s hitch-hiking to see iconic rock bands play all across the U.S. Like his father Loren Sr. he also enjoyed flying and learning about planes. He loved sports and in particular golf, of which he became very talented at and spent many years teaching young people and adults how to perfect their swing! Later in life Jack also became very interested in videography and studied and practiced this in Albuquerque. He was always extremely active and tried his best to live a healthy life and support his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make memorial donations to Lamar Area Hospice, for all the time they spent supporting Jack in his final days and peaceful transition.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
