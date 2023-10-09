Chamber Oktoberfest Brings in Huge Crowd
Russ Baldwin | Oct 09, 2023 | Comments 0
A record number of area vendors, free pumpkins for kids, plenty of fair food, the final farmer’s market of the season, cold beer and a warm, sunny day, all contributed to a huge gathering for the Lamar Chamber of Commerce’s annual Oktoberfest.
Most of the vendors this year were located inside the Enchanted Forest, making room for the cornhole toss competition at the Chamber’s parking lot which benefitted the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
KVAY announcer, Ty Harmon, the event’s emcee, broadcast a mixed medley of tunes throughout the day and several hundred runners and walkers congregated along East Beech Street for the 12th annual running of the BBB fund-drive in support of cancer patients and survivors.
Over 100 pumpkins were spread out on the Forest’s lawn and youngsters were invited to select their own pumpkin where they could move to the pumpkin painting table to use their imaginations to decorate their own great gourd for Halloween. Many of the pumpkins were earmarked with winning ‘dots’ redeemable for special prizes from contributing merchants.
There were other winners as well, with the Chamber’s ‘stein-holding’ contest…to determine who had a strong arm, supporting a water-filled mug for as long as possible at arm’s length. Winners were Tanner (nln) in the men’s division, Tanner Coy in the woman’s and Chloe Martinez in the kid’s category. Each won $50 in Chamber Luv Bucks and their stein. Ron Cook walked away with first prize in the chamber’s raffle, a fire pit.
The Chamber board acknowledged it took a lot of planning and coordination to bring about the annual event, surpassing the work that goes into Lamar Days activities each May. Chamber members thanked City of Lamar officials and the various departments that contributed to the success of the October 7th event and plan to work with them for an even larger turnout for 2024.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Agriculture • Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Recreation • Tourism
About the Author: