CCPC Elects New Officers, Welcomes New Board Members
[Centennial, CO — October 3, 2023] The Colorado Corn Promotion Council is pleased to announce that three directors have been elected to serve in leadership positions including President, Vice President/Treasurer and Secretary. The elected members are as follows:
President: Matt Mulch, Burlington, CO
Vice President/Treasurer: Jessica Brophy, Yuma, CO
Secretary: Wayne Brew, Delta, CO
This is Matt’s first term as President, and he served as Secretary last year. Jessica and Wayne are new to the leadership team. All three have served on the CCPC Board of Directors before.
“My goals for the next year are to continue the work on our strategic plan and continue to help our partners in the livestock and fuel industries utilizing corn. I hope to continue to get more grower involvement on our action team and use the teams to broaden our engagement with the corn producers of Colorado,” said Matt Mulch, President for the CCPC.
He continued, ” I have served on the board for a while now first as an alternate and now as an officer and hope that my experience can help the council and the producers of Colorado.”
The Colorado Corn Promotion Council also welcomes two new directors to the board. The Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg recently appointed Kyle May of Stratton and Stratton Kraft of Fort Morgan, joining five others on the board. The seven members include:
Matt Mulch, Burlington, CO
Alex Eckhardt, La Salle, CO
Jeremy Fix, Wray, CO
Jessica Brophy, Yuma, CO
Wayne Brew, Delta, CO
Kyle May, Stratton, CO – New
Stratton Kraft, Fort Morgan, CO – New
The Colorado Corn Promotion Council is a statewide board that consists of seven directors. Members of the CCPC are appointed by the Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture from nominations submitted by corn producers.
For more information about the CCPC Board of Directors, please visit https://coloradocorn.com/ccpc/
