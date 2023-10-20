Carl T. Howe Jr. – Feb. 28, 1948 – Oct. 17, 2023
Carl T. Howe Jr. was born on February 28, 1948 in La Junta, Colorado to Carl and Marcella (Angleton) Howe. He passed away at his home in Swink, Colorado on October 17, 2023 at the age of 75. Per Carl’s request, cremation has taken place and private services will be held at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
