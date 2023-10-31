Birth Announcement:  Sandoval

Carissa and Raymond Sandoval of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Zayden Ray Sandoval at 7:04pm on October 19, 2023 at Prowers Medical Center with Dr. Cisneros attending.  Zayden weighed seven pounds and ten ounces and was 21 ¼ inches in length at birth.  Children at home:  Christian, Barbriella, Gia and Audrina.  Grandparents:  Daniel Sena, Alice Orozco and Charlotte Sandoval

