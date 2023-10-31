Birth Announcement: Sandoval
Russ Baldwin | Oct 31, 2023 | Comments 0
Carissa and Raymond Sandoval of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Zayden Ray Sandoval at 7:04pm on October 19, 2023 at Prowers Medical Center with Dr. Cisneros attending. Zayden weighed seven pounds and ten ounces and was 21 ¼ inches in length at birth. Children at home: Christian, Barbriella, Gia and Audrina. Grandparents: Daniel Sena, Alice Orozco and Charlotte Sandoval
Births
