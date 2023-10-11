2024 City of Lamar Budget Moves Forward

Following a public hearing by the Lamar City Council on the 2024 budget on October 9th, the budget received a first reading of the annual ordinance.  It’s expected the budget will be approved at the meeting on Monday, October 23rd.  There are 14 categories due for monetary appropriations from the city’s revenue for the new fiscal year.

Here is the breakdown for funding to cover the costs of running the city for a year.

 

General Fund

11,081,774
E-911 Fund

751,393

Sales Tax Fund

 5,156,100
Conservation Trust Fund

130,000

Unemployment Fund

 10,000
Victim Assistance Fund

15,250

Capital Improvement Fund

 3,360,618
Lamar Building Finance Corporation

100,000

Library Fund

 35,800
Fairmount Investment Fund

40,800

Sanitation Fund

 2,312,336
Water/Sewer Fund

8,966,768

Lamar Ambulance Fund

 629,394
Airport Fund

3,842,752

 

Under the Charter Appropriations Ordinance, the City of Lamar will receive $1,689,507 from the Lamar Utilities Board.

