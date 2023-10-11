2024 City of Lamar Budget Moves Forward
Russ Baldwin | Oct 11, 2023 | Comments 0
Following a public hearing by the Lamar City Council on the 2024 budget on October 9th, the budget received a first reading of the annual ordinance. It’s expected the budget will be approved at the meeting on Monday, October 23rd. There are 14 categories due for monetary appropriations from the city’s revenue for the new fiscal year.
Here is the breakdown for funding to cover the costs of running the city for a year.
|
General Fund
|
11,081,774
|E-911 Fund
|
751,393
|
Sales Tax Fund
|5,156,100
|Conservation Trust Fund
|
130,000
|
Unemployment Fund
|10,000
|Victim Assistance Fund
|
15,250
|
Capital Improvement Fund
|3,360,618
|Lamar Building Finance Corporation
|
100,000
|
Library Fund
|35,800
|Fairmount Investment Fund
|
40,800
|
Sanitation Fund
|2,312,336
|Water/Sewer Fund
|
8,966,768
|
Lamar Ambulance Fund
|629,394
|Airport Fund
|
3,842,752
Under the Charter Appropriations Ordinance, the City of Lamar will receive $1,689,507 from the Lamar Utilities Board.
