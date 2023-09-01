Motorcycle Cannonball Run Coming to Lamar
Russ Baldwin | Sep 01, 2023 | Comments 0
The 2023 Coast to Coast Motorcycle Cannonball will be starting at Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The Motorcycle Cannonball is a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1933 or earlier, and is the most difficult antique endurance run in the world.
This year’s event will see close to 100 riders traversing the back roads of the United States. We will depart from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and arrive in Oceanside, California, for this 17-day endurance run covering 3,800 miles. This endeavor is extremely challenging, as riders and machines could endure fatigue, mental exhaustion, cold, heat, elevations, and all the ferocious elements of Mother Nature, not to mention the demands of keeping their vintage machines in running order. Riders will navigate the Motorcycle Cannonball course with the assistance of paper maps (no GPS routing allowed).
Additional information about the Motorcycle Cannonball can be found as follows:
Facebook: @motorcyclecannonball
Instagram: @mc_cannonball
YouTube: @motorcyclecannonball
Web: motorcyclecannonball.com
The public is also invited to meet the riders and view the motorcycles, so any advance publicity you can provide would be greatly appreciated. This is a wonderful opportunity to become immersed in the sights and sounds of the antique motorcycle culture, and the event promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for spectators as well as all motorcycle enthusiasts.
A listing of all venues open to the public includes:
Stage 8: Saturday, September 16
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Downtown Main Street, Chestnut and Main Streets (in front of Patrick Dugan’s Coffee House, Garden City, KS
Stage 9: Sunday, September 17
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Colorado Welcome Center, 109 E. Beech St., Lamar, CO
Followed by (same day):
2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Motorcycle Museum, 19 N Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO
Stage 16: Sunday, September 24
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – MotoDoffo, 36083 Summitville St, Temecula, CA
Followed by (same day): GRAND FINALE! from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA
