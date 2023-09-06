Letter to the Editor: From Mykinthia Ebron on Miss Colorado 2023 Pageant
Russ Baldwin | Sep 06, 2023 | Comments 0
Dearest Sponsor:
The journey to Miss Colorado USA 2023 was an extravagant endeavor. Lamar was represented in this year’s Miss Colorado USA 2023 pageant because of your support. Held in Greeley, Colorado: the event took place July 15th through the 16th and began with personal interviews for the judges. I shared my love for our community, information on www.becomingAnAdult.org, and our journey advocating for youth and foster families.
The next portion of the competition took place in the evening with an introduction, swimwear, and evening gown Competition portion. Top 16 contestants were chosen for semifinals to move on in the competition. Although we were not what the judges were looking for, it was an honor to put our BEST foot forward and represent Lamar with pride. Throughout the weekend, we interacted with many brilliant, beautiful women from thoughout the state of Colorado. Hearing their passions and platforms further encouraged volunteerism and community.
Many local community members, family and friends attended the Miss Colorado USA 2023 competition in support of Lamar. Dear Madam Walker Hair salon in Colorado Springs did amazing with hair styling and supported our journey by staying overnight for next-day preparations. Rosario Santiago’s local seamstress tailored each pageant wardrobe piece to fit perfectly for the event; while Al’s Boot Repair tailored the pageant regulation platform heels to fit like a glove and enhance our performance. I am highly grateful for the support of the local business community, family and friends for this opportunity.
Sincerely,
Mykinthia Ebron
Miss Lamar USA 2023
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: