Johnny V. Santistevan – December 22, 1943 – September 18, 2023
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Johnny V. Santistevan will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, October 6, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Per Johnny’s request cremation will take place.
Johnny was born on December 22, 1943 at Maxwell, New Mexico to Luis and Elena (Rivera) Santistevan and passed away on September 18, 2023 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 79.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Nora” Santistevan, his parents, granddaughters Janiyah Janae Santistevan and Envy Eunique Villalobos-Santistevan, daughter-in-law Yolanda Santistevan and brothers Alfred Santistevan and Poncho Santistevan.
Johnny is survived by his children Johnny (Cathy) Santistevan, Sheila Santistevan and Aaron Santistevan, grandchildren Richard Vigil, Andrew (Esmeralda) Santistevan, Angel (Alex) Vigil, Erica Santistevan, Marissa (Hector) Riestra, Aaron (Alexandra) Santistevan, Tanisha (Brenden) Johnson and Nathaniel Santistevan and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Andrew Santistevan, Nancy (Allen) Holcomb, Jose Santistevan, Margaret (Bill) Miranda and David (Sara) Santistevan as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
