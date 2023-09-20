Jim Brucker – June 27, 1949 – September 18, 2023
A Memorial Service for Syracuse, Kansas resident, Jim Brucker will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 22, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Syracuse. Pastor Larry Alexander will officiate.
James G. Brucker, known to most as Brucker, was born June 27, 1949 in Great Bend, Kansas to Russell and Joan (Hauschild) Brucker. He passed away on September 18, 2023 in Gray County, Kansas at the age of 74.
Brucker grew up in the Galva/Canton area and moved to Syracuse, Kansas as a teenager. He married Jennifer Helton on September 8, 1973. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. He worked construction and at a filling station before becoming a contract pumper in the early 1980’s for Osborn Heirs. Brucker remained with the company as it transitioned to SCOUT until retiring in March of 2023. He anticipated retirement allowing him more time to do what he enjoyed, spending time with his grandkids, fishing, riding in his sling-shot and having afternoon coffee with his coffee group. Brucker was known in the community as the “Go-To-Guy” for anything. He was a handyman and had a wealth of knowledge that he was eager to share.
Brucker is survived by his wife, Jennifer Brucker of Syracuse, Kansas; children, Jenny (Trevor) Wente of Salina, Kansas, Brittney Brucker of Hugoton, Kansas, and Zach (Amy) Brucker of Syracuse, Kansas; grandchildren, Ady and Everly Norton, Cooper and Harper Brucker, and John Wente; sister, Helen Chris Gerts of Wantagh, New York; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Brucker and sister, Vickie Farmer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton County Library, P.O. Box 1307, Syracuse, KS 67878. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
