Arkansas River Power Authority August Business Operations Report, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Sep 15, 2023 | Comments 0
ARPA Members Continue Net Metering Program Consistent with State Net Metering Standards. At its August Board meeting, the ARPA Board of Directors unanimously voted to make no changes to its Net Metering program. ARPA’s Net Metering program, as outlined in ARPA’s Distributed Generation Policy (DG Policy) is based on HB 08-1160 that was passed by the State Legislature in 2008. None of the ARPA Members are required to offer a Net Metering program per the Legislation, but the utilities offer a voluntary program consistent with the Legislation. The Legislation provides that municipal utilities allow Net Metering for solar installations up to 10 kW for residential customers and up to 25 kW for Commercial and Industrial customers.
Drought in the West Continues to Impact Federal Hydro Power Deliveries. WAPA-CRSP announced that the “Deliverable Sales Amount” (DSA) program implemented for the calendar years 2022-2023 will be extended for an additional five years. The DSA program reduced the federal hydro allocations for the WAPA-CRSP customers by approximately 35%. The reduction in the allocations are directly tied to the drought impacting the Colorado River Basin and generation at the Glen Canyon Dam.
ARPA Board Reviews 2024 Budget. The ARPA budget for 2024 was detailed at the Board’s August meeting. It included slight increases in Power Supply costs (1.3%), Transmission (.5%), and A&G (.53%). The budget includes funding for wind turbine repairs and engineering for Members distribution systems. The ARPA budget hearing for final approval is scheduled for the ARPA meeting on December 7.
ARPA Board of Directors to Proceed with the Technical Assistance for Distribution Planning Service for ARPA’s Members. The ARPA Board authorized staff to provide notice to City Light & Power Engineering (CLPE) to proceed with the Distribution Planning Service for the ARPA Members distribution systems. The technical assistance provided by CLPE will consist of a variety of distribution system and substation engineering tasks that will identify various system infrastructure upgrades with scope, timeline, and cost estimates.
Summary of July 2023 Financial and Operating Statements. During the month of July, revenue from power sales were 5.8% less than budget and total cost of goods sold (COGS) were under budget 12.6%. Net Revenue for the month was $889,594. YTD revenues from power sales are under budget by 4.7% and COGS are 8.1% under budget. Net revenues YTD are well above budget at $2.28 million.
Next ARPA Meeting. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the ARPA Board of Directors is Thursday, October 26, 2023. The meeting will be held in La Junta at the Otero College Student Center, 2001 San Juan. The meeting notice and agenda will be posted on ARPA’s website (arpapower.org) under Public Notices and will also be posted in a designated location in each of the member cities at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting. ARPA board meetings are open to the public.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: