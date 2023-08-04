Richard Allen Churchill – December 31, 1967 – July 30, 2023
A come and go celebration of life for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Richard Allen Churchill will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 38803 County Road 10, Lamar, Colorado.
Per Richard’s request cremation will take place.
Richard was born on December 31, 1967 at Washington, Missouri to Harvey and Helen (Meyer) Churchill and passed away on July 30, 2023 at the Prowers Medical Center with his family by his side at the age of 55.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jerry Churchill and Harvey Churchill, Jr.
Richard is survived by his wife Sandra Churchill of the family home in Lamar, children Chasity (Casey) Cross of Wiley, CO, Amanda (Miguel) Berzoza of Johnson City, KS and A.J. Churchill of Holly, CO and grandchildren Carver and Clover Cross, Kylie, Makayla, Liam, Ami, Mila, Amaya and Niko Berzoza and Sylas, Jersey and Vada Churchill. He is also survived by his siblings Charles Churchill, Flo Sunfield, Billy Churchill and Susie Churchill as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Churchill Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
