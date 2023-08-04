Logan Quinn Dardani – March 10, 1992 – July 29, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Aug 04, 2023 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Logan Quinn Dardani will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Clay Mason officiating.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the Trinidad Church of Christ with Pastor Clay Mason officiating.
Logan was born on March 10, 1992 at San Francisco, California to Johnny Joseph Dardani and Seannon Sallaway and passed away on July 29, 2023 at Littleton, Colorado at the age of 31.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Piper Jo Dardani, maternal grandfather Phillip Sallaway, paternal grandmother Cathy Dardani and his uncle’s Kevin Sallaway, Kirk Sallaway and Sean Sallaway.
Logan is survived by his mother Seannon Sallaway Stracener of the family home in Lamar, CO, father Johnny Dardani of California, sister Breanda Gowen of Trinidad, CO, maternal grandmother Helen Sallaway of Lamar, CO and paternal grandfather Michael Dardani of Rancho Cordova, CA. He is also survived by his uncles Bob Pritekel of Pueblo, CO, Doug Sallaway of San Francisco, CA and Jeff Sallaway of Marianna, FL and aunt Sherry Dardani of Rancho Cordova, CA as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: