Gene John Hernandez – May 2, 1961 – August 20, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Aug 31, 2023 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar and Denver Metro Area, Colorado resident Gene John Hernandez, affectionately known to his family and friends as Geno, will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Westminster, Colorado.
A funeral liturgy for Geno will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Peacock Family Chapel in Lamar, Colorado with Deacon Allan Medina presiding. A rite of committal will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Geno was born on May 2, 1961, in Lamar, Colorado, to Salvador and Juanita Hernandez and passed away on August 20, 2023, at the Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Denver, Colorado, at the age of 62.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his stepson Jason Taylor, his sister Jenny Stegman, and his brothers Salvador Hernandez Jr. and Thomas Hernandez.
Geno is survived by his wife Sara Hernandez and their daughter Mia Hernandez of the family home in Denver, Colorado, his stepdaughter Liz (Eric) Darnall, and his granddaughters Lauren and Allie Kandt. Geno is also survived by his siblings Virgie (Tony) Fernandez, Pete (Rose) Hernandez, Marie (Salvador Jr.) Hernandez, Ruth aka Kookie (Mike) Del Hierro, Larry (Patty) Hernandez, Rosie (Angel) Gamboa, Gerry (Don) Jenkins, Lisa (Robert) Flores, and Ryan Urtado. Geno is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in the care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences, please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: