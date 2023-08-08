Frank Maes – May 23, 1974 – July 22, 2023
Mass of Christian Burial for Frank Maes will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Rosary will be held prior to the Mass, at 9:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Frank Efren Maes was born on May 23, 1974, in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Daniel and Frieda Maes. He passed away on July 22, 2023, at his son’s home in Greeley, Colorado at the age of 49.
Frank graduated from Las Animas High School in 1992 and joined the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged and returned to Las Animas to work at the Fort Lyon VA Medical Center. After the closing of the Fort Lyon VA, Frank went on to work at the Bent County Correctional Facility. After working for Bent County Correctional Facility, he finished his career working for the Las Animas School District. Frank was employed with the Las Animas School District for many years and enjoyed working alongside the students and staff. Frank was known for his humorous personality and could light up any room by telling jokes. Frank enjoyed all outdoor activities, golfing, and fishing. He spent early mornings and late nights catching fish. He loved watching and cheering on the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Rockies, and several other sports teams. Frank loved his family and friends. His greatest joy in life were his children. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Frank is survived by his spouse, Melissa Hawkins; children, Andrew (Fabiola) Maes, Danica Maes, and Sophia Maes; brother, Michael Maes; many other close relatives and a host of friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Frieda Maes; grandparents, Frank and Mary Maes and Mary Ann Ramirez; uncles, Timothy Martinez, David Jaramillo, Eddie Licon; and cousin, Timo Martinez.
